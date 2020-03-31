Tencent group closes deal for 10% of Universal Music

A consortium led by Tencent (TCEHY -0.6% ) has closed its acquisition of a 10% stake in Universal Music Group from Vivendi (VIVHY +6.2% ).

The deal's based on an enterprise valuation of €30B for 100% of UMG's share capital.

The group can take an additional 10% stake at an equivalent enterprise valuation until Jan. 15, and a separate agreement provides for Tencent Music Entertainment (TME +5.3% ) to take a minority stake in UMG's Greater China business within two years.

Vivendi expects the deal to allow Universal Music Group to further develop in the Asian market.