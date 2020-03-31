Americans stock up on alcohol

Distilled spirits sales soared 24.9% over a four-week tracking period that ended March 21, per Nielsen data. Bourbon sales were up 34.1% for the period and gin sales jumped 30.1%.

"The data clearly reflects March pantry loading ahead of an escalation in social distancing measures as all spirits types were up strong DD," notes Cowen analyst Vivien Azer.

Sales growth by manufacturer: Diageo (NYSE:DEO) +19.5%, Beam Suntory (OTCPK:STBFY) +21.7%, Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF) +22.7%, Sazerac +22.7%, Brown-Forman (BF.A, BF.B) +28.9% Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) +19.5%.

Previously: Beer sales pop on pantry-loading trend (March 31)