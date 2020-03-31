Teva prevails in migraine patent dispute; shares up 9%

The USPTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board has upheld three patents protecting Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' (TEVA +9.0% ) migraine med Ajovy (fremanezumab-vfrm) that were challenged by Eli Lilly (LLY -0.9% ).

Lilly claimed that the patents, related to calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP)-targeting antibodies [(i.e., fremanezumab and Lilly's Emgality (galcanezumab-gnlm)], were invalid since CGRP was a clinically validated target for treating migraine well before Teva filed its patent applications. Teva countered that the earlier work centered on research tools to better understand the science, not for developing an antibody.

Teva sued Lilly for infringement shortly after the latter received the FDA nod in September 2018 after which Lilly challenged the validity of the patents.

The companies' civil suit is on hold until the patent office completes its reviews.