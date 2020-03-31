Babcock & Wilcox down 12% post Q4 results
- Babcock & Wilcox (BW -12.1%) reported Q4 revenue decline of 19.1% Y/Y to $180.4M, reflecting lower volume in the B&W segment, a lower level of activity on SPIG legacy loss contracts and lower volume of new build cooling system services in the SPIG segment.
- Revenue by segments: Babcock & Wilcox $137M (-33.7% Y/Y); SPIG segment $18.7M (-48.1% Y/Y); and Vølund & Other Renewable segment $26.3M.
- Company reported Adj. gross profit of $45.6M, compared to loss of $72.3M last year.
- Q4 Operating income was $10M, compared to loss of $137.7M a year ago.
- Q4 Adj. EBITDA was $19.3M, compared to negative $114.2M a year ago.
- Net cash used in operating activities YTD was $176.3M, compared to $281.9M a year ago.
- Company’s business has been adversely impacted by the measures taken by local governments and others to control the spread of this virus; and it continues to face uncertainty regarding its liquidity due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.
- Company has cash and cash equivalents balance of $43.8M as of December 31, 2019; and borrowing availability of $26M.
