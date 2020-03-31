Babcock & Wilcox down 12% post Q4 results

  • Babcock & Wilcox (BW -12.1%) reported Q4 revenue decline of 19.1% Y/Y to $180.4M, reflecting lower volume in the B&W segment, a lower level of activity on SPIG legacy loss contracts and lower volume of new build cooling system services in the SPIG segment.
  • Revenue by segments: Babcock & Wilcox $137M (-33.7% Y/Y); SPIG segment $18.7M (-48.1% Y/Y); and Vølund & Other Renewable segment $26.3M.
  • Company reported Adj. gross profit of $45.6M, compared to loss of $72.3M last year.
  • Q4 Operating income was $10M, compared to loss of $137.7M a year ago.
  • Q4 Adj. EBITDA was $19.3M, compared to negative $114.2M a year ago.
  • Net cash used in operating activities YTD was $176.3M, compared to $281.9M a year ago.
  • Company’s business has been adversely impacted by the measures taken by local governments and others to control the spread of this virus; and it continues to face uncertainty regarding its liquidity due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.
  • Company has cash and cash equivalents balance of $43.8M as of December 31, 2019; and borrowing availability of $26M.
  • Previously: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises reports Q4 results (March 30)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.