Ericsson annual meeting approves dividend

Ericsson (ERIC +3.9% ) settled a wide number of issues at its annual general meeting today, including its proposed dividend of 1.50 Swedish kronor (about $0.151).

That dividend will be paid in two equal installments: 0.75 kronor each with record dates of April 2 and Oct. 2, 2020.

The meeting also adopted the financial statements, discharged the board and president from liability, and elected board members in accordance with Nomination Committee recommendations.

And shareholders approved board fees, the company's auditor, say-on-pay, and proposals tied to long-term variable compensation.