Apple roundup: Contractors get paid, Japan Display gets $200M

Apple (AAPL +2.2% ) previously announced it would continue paying hourly employees who work directly for the company during the coronavirus-related lockdowns, but was vague about whether that included hourly contractors.

Yesterday, the tech giant said it would pay the contractors, ending a period of uncertainty for janitors, drivers, and other independent workers.

In other Apple news, the company has finalized its $200M investment into Japan Display.

The money is going towards equipment that Japan Display will use rather than a straight infusion.

As of last year, Japan Display owed Apple more than $800M from the cost of building the smartphone display plant.