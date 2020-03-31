Veon expects margin pressures; store closures in Russia

In its update on the coronavirus pandemic, Veon (VEON +1% ) says it's expecting to see some pressures on EBITDA margin in Russia in the short term, as well as potential supply chain disruptions.

The company says 972 of its owned Beeline stores in Russia have been closed due to quarantine, along with 572 of its franchised stores.

It's also seen closures in other markets, including Ukraine and Pakistan.

The company says its financial position is strong, with ample liquidity and a solid balance sheet, and the network and services are operating normally.

Net debt/EBITDA was 2.0x at year-end 2019; in Q1, it addressed short-term maturities by tapping 2025 bonds and using proceeds for early repayment of GTH Finance bonds originally due in April 2020.

It expects its next update on the pandemic will come with Q1 earnings, on May 7.