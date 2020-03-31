Stocks erase morning dip as energy bounces

Stocks swing up to the green after two economic indicators didn't fall as much as expected amid the coronavirus pandemic and crude oil rises.

The March consumer confidence index, though down 9.5% from February still exceeded the consensus, and the March Chicago PMI, a manufacturing indicator, also didn't come in as bad as feared.

Approaching the noon hour in New York, the Nasdaq gains 0.8% , the S&P 500 increases 0.3% , and the Dow rises 0.4% .

Treasurys pare earlier gains; 10-year yield of 0.69% compares with 0.67% less than an hour earlier.

Crude oil rises 2.5% to $20.59 per barrel; gold falls 1.1% to $1,625.20 per ounce.

The Cboe Volatility Index ( -9.6% ), though down from 85.47 on March 18, is still elevated at 51.58.

By S&P 500 sector, energy ( +3.9% ) and communication services ( +1.0% ) lead the climb, while real estate ( -3.2% ) and utilities ( -2.2% ) lag the broader market.

U.S. Dollar Index is little changed at 99.17.