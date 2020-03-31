RYB Education -4.4% despite strong margins

RYB Education (RYB -4.4% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 12.8% Y/Y to $50.74M.

Service revenues increased by 21.3% Y/Y to $46.6M whereas, product revenues decreased by 37.4% Y/Y to $4.1M.

Franchise services revenue also increased due to the expansion of franchise network and an increase in average franchise fee.

Gross margin increased 180 bps to 19.4%.

Operating margin increased 629 bps to 6.51%.

Adj. operating margin increased 565 bps to 8.09%.

Adj. EBITDA margin increased 258 bps to 14.9%.

Number of students enrolled at directly operated facilities was 30,806 (+30.4% Y/Y).

Cash used in operating activities was $9.3M (-2.5% Y/Y).

Total cash, equivalents and term deposits of $68.7M (-34% Y/Y), the decrease was primarily driven by acquisition related payments and capex.

