Liquidity math looks a little better for cruise line sector

Wedbush analyst James Hardiman says the liquidity moves pulled off by Carnival (CCL +10.3% ) will give it at least $6B of incremental liquidity.

"When coupled with the $500M of cash on the balance sheet coming out of 2019 and the $3B of revolver capacity which was drawn down in its entirety earlier this month, we arrive at ~$9.5B of total liquidity available to CCL," he notes.

On the other side of the ledger, the company has debt principal payments of $2.2B due within the next year and an estimated monthly cash burn of approximately $500M.

"We believe that the moves made this morning are not only a positive for CCL, but generally bode well for RCL and especially NCLH," writes Hardiman.