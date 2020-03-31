Gevo announces cuts due to COVID-19

Gevo (GEVO +2.2% ) announces that due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, it suspends production operations at its Luverne, Minnesota facility, as well as terminates 30 employees, cutting across Agri-Energy’s operations at the Luverne Facility and Gevo’s HQ in Colorado.

The remaining employees that earn above a certain threshold, have agreed to take a 20% salary reduction over the next 3 months, with the 20% portion to be paid in stock.

Gevo expects to continue production of renewable isooctane and aviation fuel at Silsbee, Texas.

Additionally, Gevo intends continuous development of its hydrocarbon business, including the planned expansion of the Luverne Facility.