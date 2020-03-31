Glencore delays dividend payment decision

Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY +4.3% ) says it is deferring a decision on its proposed $2.6B dividend payout for this year and warns of a potentially material disruption to production because of the coronavirus.

The company says it will decide in August on the level of any dividend when it is in a better position to consider the impact of the coronavirus on its business.

Glencore says its shorter-term facilities have raised $10.75B, more than the $8B initially launched, and its longer-term $4.65B credit facility has been extended until 2025.

Glencore said last week it halted operations at several smaller mines following government coronavirus-related restrictions but that larger operations were not materially impacted.