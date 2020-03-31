Five Below joins retailers in furloughs, keeping stores closed due to Covid-19

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) intends to keep stores temporarily closed as part of the COVID-19 plans, the company announced in a statement.

FIVE will also furlough "a majority" of store and distribution associates, and will be covering health costs through April.

Aims to reopen stores as authorities locally permit while keeping e-commerce open. "We are targeting May 1 or earlier if conditions change," CEO Joel Anderson said with regards to store reopenings.

Actions follow other retailers, like Guess (NYSE:GES), in taking the above actions.