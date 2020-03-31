Dollar Tree sales surge moderates in late March

For the fiscal quarter to date through March 29, Dollar Tree (DLTR -5.5% ) reports same-store sales up 7.1% for Dollar Tree brand and +14.4% for Family Dollar amid an "unprecedented spike in demand for certain products."

For the seven days ended March 29, Dollar Tree same-store sales fell 19% and for Family Dollar rose 8.8%.

Withdraws guidance for Q1 and full-year fiscal 2020.

Expects to see merchandise mix pressure to gross margin rates in both business segments in the quarter ending May 2, 2020.

Sees certain Q1 costs higher than previously anticipated, including in pay and benefits, the distribution and transportation related to the material demand volume increase in consumables, and additional hours dedicated to enhanced cleaning protocol in stores, distribution centers and its store support center.

Has $1.25B revolving line of credit and as of March 30 has ~$1.9B of cash and investments, including $750M drawn on its revolver.

Plans to repay the remaining $250M of its floating rate note due in April.

Doesn't plan to repurchase any shares in the near term.