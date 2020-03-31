Verizon enhances pay for essential employees

Verizon (VZ -0.7% ) is offering "significantly enhanced" compensation for its front-line workers who are still performing essential tasks, it says.

More than 100,000 employees are working from home, and 70% of corporate stores have temporarily closed nationwide.

But a number of workers must still deploy outside their homes for critical needs, including repairs, order fulfillment and network maintenance.

The “Essential On-Site Services Pay” program will boost base hourly rates for eligible retail employees when working in a corporate-owned location. And eligible network, logistics and real estate employees, including field technicians, will get an enhancement to base wages.

Employees who contract the virus are eligible for up to 26 weeks paid leave as well. Those caring for someone who's been infected, who have been directed to stay home due to an underlying condition, and those having trouble finding childcare can receive eight weeks of full pay and additional weeks at 60% of base wage.