Energy shares rise as U.S, Russia agree to oil market talks

The energy sector (XLE +4% ) takes an unaccustomed spot at the top of the S&P sector leaderboard, as U.S. oil futures firm with Pres. Trump and Russia's Pres. Putin agreeing to talks aimed at stabilizing energy markets.

May WTI crude +2% to $20.50/bbl; Brent +0.2% at $22.81/bbl.

Trump called Putin and the two had a lengthy and "constructive" conversation, agreeing that their energy ministers should begin consultations, according to a Kremlin spokesperson, although it is not clear when any talks might begin.

The top four stocks on the S&P 500 are oil producers: NBL +16.1% , XEC +14.9% , FANG +14.7% , DVN +14.2% .

Big Oils names are broadly higher: XOM +3.7% , CVX +3.1% , RDS.A +5.4% , BP +5.4% .

Other notable gainers include COP +7.3% , MRO +7.5% , HES +6.7% , KMI +5.7% .

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, XOP, UCO, VDE, OIH, BGR, DWT, GUSH, BNO, ERX, SCO, DRIP, FENY, ERY, DBO, OILU, FIF, DIG, NDP, DTO, IYE, USL, DUG, OILD, IEO, WTIU, USOI, CRAK