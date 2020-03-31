Orocobre to recommence Borax production amid Argentina curbs

Mar. 31, 2020 12:28 PM ETAllkem Limited (OROCF)OROCFBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF +5.0%) says that the Argentine Ministry of Production has declared Olaroz and Borax operations, amongst other mining operations, as "essential" activities.
  • At Olaroz, initial activities have focused on pond maintenance to ensure the brine concentration process is managed through the period of plant shut down.
  • Borax will recommence production with minimal personnel
  • On-site operations for the Olaroz Stage 2 expansion remain suspended, though engineering, planning and procurement work will continue.
  • In light of the current uncertainties with production in Argentina and disruption of future demand, the Company withdraws previous production guidance.
