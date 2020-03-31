Spotlight on PVH's inventory control
Mar. 31, 2020 12:31 PM ETPVH Corp. (PVH)PVHBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- UBS analyst Jay Sole breaks down what to expect out of PVH (PVH -0.1%) when the company reports earnings tomorrow.
- While PVH is unlikely to issue formal full-year guidance, there are five key things to watch, according to Sole.
- "We think the market's 4Q focal points will be on PVH's liquidity, expense control, inventory management, FX, and eCom growth. If the company can convince the market it can use these levers to make FY21 a snap-back year, the stock's P/E could expand. Of the 5 areas, we think inventory control will be particularly relevant. The company may not comment on expected 1Q20 (April) inventory growth. However, if it does, we think the bar is a 35% y/y increase."
- Shares of PVH are down 48% over the last four weeks.