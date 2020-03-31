Chemours lawsuit against DuPont dismissed

A Delaware judge has granted DuPont's (DD +3.4% ) request to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that it downplayed the cost of environmental liabilities imposed on spinoff company Chemours (CC -7% ).

The judge ruled yesterday that he has no jurisdiction to hear the case because the separation agreement between the companies clearly states that all disputes arising from the spinoff are subject to binding arbitration.

Chemours says it will appeal the ruling to the Delaware Supreme Court.

KeyBanc analyst Aleksey Yefremov says the case was one of the key issues for DuPont, and the ruling is a "significant positive" that could bring investor focus back to the stock, while Chemours will continue to share a significant portion of PFOA/PFAS liabilities by indemnifying DuPont.

Chemours sued last year, alleging DuPont deliberately lowballed the cost of environmental liabilities it would face in reimbursing DuPont for pollution related to certain man-made chemicals used in firefighting foam, nonstick cookware, water-repellent clothing and many other household and personal items.