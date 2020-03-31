Proxy firm warms back up to Shaq

ISS says it now supports the re-election of Shaquille O'Neal to the board at Papa John's International (PZZA +5.6% ) after the proxy firm turned some heads by recommending a no vote last weekend.

ISS' statement provided to Seeking Alpha: "In the original analysis, adverse votes were recommended for O'Neal as he attended less than 75 percent of the total of board and committee meetings on which he served. Upon further review, O'Neal was appointed to the board in March 2019, during the fiscal year under review. Given that O'Neal's poor attendance occurred during the year he was appointed to the board, support for O'Neal's re-election is now considered warranted."