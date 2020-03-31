Sony, WWE expand partnership in India

Sony Pictures Networks India (SNE -1% ) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE +3.6% ) announced an expanded partnership in India.

The deal includes a five-year extension with an expanded broadcast agreement, providing for delivery of WWE's weekly programming along with localized content in India and the subcontinent.

It makes Sony Pictures Networks the exclusive home to WWE's in-ring content in the region.

It will have the rights to air Raw, SmackDown, NXT and pay-per-view specials live on sports and digital platforms in English, Hindi and regional languages. It also have rights to WWE Network, with thousands of hours of on-demand content.