CIBC is getting 20K requests/day to defer loan payments - Bloomberg

"For our consumer clients we’re seeing 20,000 deferrals per day on average of mortgages and credit card payments," CIBC (CM +3.0% ) CEO Victor Dodig told BNN Bloomberg.

"For small business clients we’re seeing the same thing in terms of deferral requests. So we’re helping them through this cash flow issue,” he said.

It's not planning any job cuts as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic or beyond what was already announced before the coronavirus outbreak.

The bank hasn't cut its dividend since 1868 and plans to keep distributing dividends to investors, Dodig said.