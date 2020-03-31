TomTom withdraws 2020 outlook

Mar. 31, 2020 12:56 PM ETTomTom N.V. (TMOAF)By: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • TomTom (OTCPK:TMOAF) withdraws its 2020 outlook, as the economic impact due to COVID-19 pandemic on its financial results can currently not be reliably assessed.
  • As per prior outlook, the company expected consolidated revenue to decline ~5%, while Location Technology business to grow revenue by around 9%, and free cash flow was expected to be a mid to high single digit percentage of group revenue.
  • Closure of some automotive factories and retail channels, will cause a deviation from this expectation and will lead to a decline in revenue and FCF generation compared with original outlook for 2020.
  • Additionally, TomTom will suspend its share buyback program
  • By the end of Q1 2020 TomTom has no debt and is expected to have around €435M of net cash.
