TomTom withdraws 2020 outlook
Mar. 31, 2020 12:56 PM ETTomTom N.V. (TMOAF)By: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- TomTom (OTCPK:TMOAF) withdraws its 2020 outlook, as the economic impact due to COVID-19 pandemic on its financial results can currently not be reliably assessed.
- As per prior outlook, the company expected consolidated revenue to decline ~5%, while Location Technology business to grow revenue by around 9%, and free cash flow was expected to be a mid to high single digit percentage of group revenue.
- Closure of some automotive factories and retail channels, will cause a deviation from this expectation and will lead to a decline in revenue and FCF generation compared with original outlook for 2020.
- Additionally, TomTom will suspend its share buyback program
- By the end of Q1 2020 TomTom has no debt and is expected to have around €435M of net cash.