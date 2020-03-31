Coronavirus update: NY cases top 75K

"I’m tired of being behind this virus," says NY Governor Andrew Cuomo at this morning's press conference (his brother has now tested positive). "It’s more powerful, it’s more dangerous than we expected."

His comments come as cases in his state rose 14% from a day ago to just shy of 76K. Nearly 11K have been hospitalized, including 2.7K in ICUs. Cuomo doesn't expect a peak in cases for another 2-3 weeks. Cases nationwide have crossed 164K, and worldwide are now above 800K.

Meanwhile COVID-19 task force member Anthony Fauci is seeing some green shoots, noting a slowing in the rate of new hospitalizations in New York.

PayPal and Marvell Technology are among the latest companies to promise no layoffs, though furloughs in the retail sector are becoming the norm.