More furloughs sweep over J.C. Penney

J. C. Penney (JCP +0.4% ) says it will extend the temporary closure of its stores and business offices due to the pandemic.

Due to the store closings, the department store operator plans to temporarily furlough the majority of store hourly associates on April 2. Many of the JCP's associates in supply chain and logistics centers were already furloughed on March 20

Actions taken by J.C. Penney to conserve cash during the pandemic include deferring capital spending, utilizing funds available under the revolving credit facility, pausing hiring, cutting spending, reducing receipts and extending the terms for payment of goods and services.

