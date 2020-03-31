JPMorgan starts mandatory diversity training for managers

After a New York Times article published in December described racial discrimination at a Chase branch in Arizona, JPMorgan Chase (JPM -2.3% ) will require all of its 257K employees to take diversity training with special training for managers, CNBC reports citing a company memo.

"We will make additional manager training mandatory at the time of promotion to a people-manager role, and at the time of promotion to a senior leader role, in addition to other developmental moments for managers," the bank said in the memo.

The training will focus on how managers can be inclusive "as they recruit, hire, retain, and develop diverse talent," it said.

Also it's working to improve how it takes in employee complaints, bolstering hiring programs, and simplifying how customers find products and services.

In the New York Times article, a customer and a black JPMorgan employee said they experienced racial discrimination at branches in the Phoenix, AZ, area; in one case, the customer had difficulty getting private client status even after moving $100K to the bank.