PVH Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

PVH (NYSE:PVH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.81 (-1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.46B (-0.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PVH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward.