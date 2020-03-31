Stressing times at Amazon

Amazon (AMZN +0.6% ) is being pulled in multiple directions at once amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to a Wall Street Journal article that relies on interviews with employees.

While the company is processing up to 40% more packages than normal, drawing praise from President Trump and on a hiring spree - the strain is showing in shortages, delays and worker unrest.

On the labor front, Amazon has faced employee walkouts, no-shows and even a minor strike by some Whole Foods workers. Yet, despite those headaches for the retail business, Amazon Web Services and the Amazon Prime business are both benefiting from the stay-at-home orders across the U.S.

Shares of Amazon are up 3.50% over the last four weeks vs. the 1.00% drop for the S&P 500 Index.