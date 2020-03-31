UniFirst Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Mar. 31, 2020 5:30 PM ETUniFirst Corporation (UNF)UNFBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.67 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $457.48M (+4.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UNF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.