Stocks swing down, led by real estate, utilities

On track to the worst quarter since 2008, stocks alternate between gains and losses as coronavirus-induced volatility keeps its grip on markets on the last day of the quarter.

Bonds, oil and the dollar rise.

The S&P 500 sinks 1.2% , the Dow falls 1.1% , and the Nasdaq slips 0.6% .

The rally in Treasurys continue, with 10-year yield down 7 basis points to 0.65%.

Crude oil rises 0.8% to $20.25 per barrel.

The Dollar Index rises 0.2% to 99.46.

Energy ( +1.0% ) is the only one of 11 S&P 500 industry sectors in the green; real estate ( -5.2% ), utilities ( -3.4% ), and financials ( -2.0% ) are the biggest decliners.