Stocks swing down, led by real estate, utilities

On track to the worst quarter since 2008, stocks alternate between gains and losses as coronavirus-induced volatility keeps its grip on markets on the last day of the quarter.
Bonds, oil and the dollar rise.
The S&P 500 sinks 1.2%, the Dow falls 1.1%, and the Nasdaq slips 0.6%.
The rally in Treasurys continue, with 10-year yield down 7 basis points to 0.65%.
Crude oil rises 0.8% to $20.25 per barrel.
The Dollar Index rises 0.2% to 99.46.
Energy (+1.0%) is the only one of 11 S&P 500 industry sectors in the green; real estate (-5.2%), utilities (-3.4%), and financials (-2.0%) are the biggest decliners.
The U.S. stocks action contrasts with gains notched in Europe. Stoxx Europe 600 closed the session up 1.7% and ended the quarter down 23%; the FTSE 100 gained 2.0% on Tuesday and sank 25% in the quarter; the DAX finished the session 1.2% higher and the quarter 25% lower.