Domino's seen battling through restaurant sector upheaval

Analysts think expectations were running too high on Domino's Pizza (DPZ -6.8% ) with the chain running into a period of sporting event cancellations, university closings and other disruptions tied to the pandemic. Even with today's share price drop, they note DPZ is the top performing restaurant sector stock of the year. The sell-side community is cautious on DPZ due to valuation, but see the chain continuing to lap its peers.

UBS: "We expect significant industry headwinds will persist in 2Q, but anticipate delivery should remain a favored channel & pantry loading could potentially ease in coming weeks/months. While the majority of US stores (and all SC centers) remain open, ~1,400 stores (~13% of int'l) are temporarily closed across 37 int'l markets, which should continue to pressure sss (1.5% 1Q int'l comp, -0.2% March)."

MKM Partners: "Given their ongoing business model represents the way all restaurants are forced to operate domestically, with delivery and pick-up only, it is possible the Street had expected more lofty results."

Cowen: "We are positively biased on Domino's long-term story given the company is the market leader and best in class pizza franchisor with ~3-year cash paybacks and 70% digital sales mix that leads to sophisticated data collection and proficient data analytics. However, relative outperformance post better than expected 4Q19 results and COVID-19 related headwinds lead us to believe shares require time to grow into the multiple. While bullish investors may label Domino's as attractive on a total return basis given projected ~15% EPS growth over the medium term, we point to a near peak valuation that may be difficult to sustain."