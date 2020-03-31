Monitor, laptop sales grow with remote work shift

Computer monitor sales doubled in the first half of March to 80K units while laptops grew 10% Y/Y, according to NPD data.

Mobile phone accessories dropped 14% during the period.

B2B notebook sales were up 50% as companies rushed to outfit their newly remote work staff.

The remote work shift will likely benefit the likes of Dell (DELL +0.1% ) and HP (HPQ -2.3% ).

The trend could also lead to better-than-expected PC industry performance, boosting Microsoft (MSFT -0.1% ) and Intel (INTC -2.2% ).

Previously: Microsoft drops after coronavirus-related outlook warning (Feb. 26 2020)