Monitor, laptop sales grow with remote work shift

Computer monitor sales doubled in the first half of March to 80K units while laptops grew 10% Y/Y, according to NPD data.
Mobile phone accessories dropped 14% during the period.
B2B notebook sales were up 50% as companies rushed to outfit their newly remote work staff.
The remote work shift will likely benefit the likes of Dell (DELL +0.1%) and HP (HPQ -2.3%).
The trend could also lead to better-than-expected PC industry performance, boosting Microsoft (MSFT -0.1%) and Intel (INTC -2.2%).
Previously: Microsoft drops after coronavirus-related outlook warning (Feb. 26 2020)
Now read: Amazon Is Providing Flexibility »