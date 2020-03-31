U.S. COVID-19 pandemic could peak late April - former FDA Commish Gottlieb

In an interview on CNBC's Squawk Box, former FDA Commission Scott Gottlieb, M.D., stated that COVID-19 models indicate that the pandemic in the U.S. may peak in late April or early May, adding that the entire country is probably two or three weeks behind New York. Afterward, if the infection curve flattens then drops, authorities may consider a slow rollback of mitigation efforts.

Summer weather should be an effective backstop since coronaviruses typically don't circulate then. April will be a tough month, May one of transition, then June onward life should (somewhat) return to normal, he says.

He also stated that health authorities will be much better prepared in the fall if the virus resurfaces than they were in January.