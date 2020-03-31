FDA OKs emergency use of 2-minute coronavirus test

Doing all it can to get quick COVID-19 tests into the field in the U.S., the FDA has signed off on Emergency Use Authorization for Bodysphere's qualitative (yes or no answer) blood test that detects the presence of antibodies to SARS-Cov-2 in two minutes. The lateral flow chromatographic immunoassay should only be performed by medical professionals, however.

Abbott "held" the previous record of five minutes for its test launched on Friday, March 27.

One caveat is that current blood tests do not detect the presence of the actual virus (molecular tests on nasopharyngeal swabs do) so there is a small window of time between infection and the production of antibodies, typically a few days, where someone could be a coronavirus version of Typhoid Mary.

