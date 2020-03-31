Genworth, Oceanwide still need to finalize deal financing

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) drops 14% after China Oceanwide and Genworth for a 14th time extend the deadline to complete Oceanwide's proposed acquisition of Genworth.

Extends deadline to June 30 from March 31, but the companies are targeting to complete the transaction at the end of May.

Virginia reapproves the deal, giving Oceanwide all the regulatory approvals needed to complete the deal. But the disclosure that the financing for the deal hasn't yet been extended is likely weighing on Genworth's shares, BTIG analyst Mark Palmer writes.

The companies expect that Oceanwide's existing financing arrangement for debt funding of up to $1.8B through Hony Capital will be extended through June 30, 2020.

"This three-month extension is a prudent step the parties are taking because of the significantly higher volatility and substantially reduced liquidity in the global financial markets due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has negatively impacted financing global acquisitions," the companies said in statement.

Once Oceanwide has finalized its financing plan, it will discuss currency conversion and transfer of funds with China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

It's also seeking confirmation from the Delaware Department of Insurance that the acquisition of Genworth's Delaware domiciled insurer may proceed under the existing approval, which Oceanwide expects to receive upon finalization of its financing.