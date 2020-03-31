Roku (ROKU +1.6% ) is beginning the rollout of its updated operating system, Roku OS 9.3, hitting devices over coming weeks.

Along with overall performance enhancements, Roku is highlighting improvements to the voice interface along with new customization options.

Roku Voice will now feature visual search results for easier browsing, along with a list of channels offering the content sorted by price. It also has support for news-related commands and direct playback from search, and Spanish-language support.

The free mobile app will have a new navigation bar when connected to a device with access to Roku Search, as well as a new dropdown menu and a shortcut to the remote screen.

And the new OS has enhanced Roku Smart Soundbar and Roku TV connectivity.

Roku TV models will get the update in phases over coming months.