Vale (VALE +4% ) says existing production has seen little impact so far from the coronavirus, with no interruptions in Brazilian production or Chinese ports.

But the company says it is at risk of postponing the resumption of lost production capacity because of delays in inspections, assessments and authorizations.

The risks represent a fresh round of upheaval after production cuts last year that followed the deadly dam burst in the town of Brumadinho.

In the global iron ore market across all producers, Vale calculates ~18M metric tons of output could be interrupted in the transoceanic market thanks to lockdown-related production cuts in Canada, Malaysia, India, Peru and Africa.