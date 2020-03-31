Mosaic upped at BofA on expected potash pricing inflection

Mosaic (MOS +7.3% ) moves higher after Bank of America upgraded shares to Buy from Neutral with a $14 price target, up from $12, and forecasts "a near-term inflection in potash pricing."

BofA's bullish call reverses a downgrade from earlier this month, which had been based on the expectation that a key Chinese potash import contract might be deferred until H2 this year.

Now, "a Chinese potash contract appears likely in coming weeks, as domestic demand has substantially increased," analyst Steve Byrne says.

Phosphate demand should be strong, Byrne says, and Mosaic's Fertilizantes business is expected to continue its strong performance.

MOS's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, but its Quant Rating is Bearish.