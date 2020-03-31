AMC CEO hoping for mid-June reopening

AMC CEO Adam Aron isn't sure when the company will be able to reopen its theaters, but he's hopeful for mid-June, and expects eager customers when it happens.

“The summer has always been one of the biggest movie seasons of the year, the summer and Christmas,” he told CNBC. "I would love to think that America will be enjoying summer movie season again."

As for whether there's a bellwether in China, where the country re-closed theaters that had tentatively reopened, Aron says that China tried to reopen after two months, which "seems to be a little too tight," noting AMC (America's biggest chain) shut locations on March 17 and expected to be closed for 6-12 weeks (the end of which would put reopens into mid-June).