Zoom sued for sharing personal data

A user is suing Zoom Video (ZM -2.7% ), alleging that the app collects and shares user data with third parties, including Facebook.

Last week, Motherboard reported that Zoom's iOS app sent user analytics to Facebook without user consent.

Zoom later updated the app to remove Facebook's SDK client.

The company has caught some of the strongest tailwinds from the coronavirus pandemic with the remote work shift driving shares up 122% YTD.

Related: The New York Times reported that NY's AG is probing Zoom's privacy practices.