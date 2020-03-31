Temperature check at Walmart

Walmart (WMT +0.3% ) says it has decided to begin taking the temperatures of its associates as they report to work in stores, clubs and facilities. The retail giant will also ask reporting employees some basic health screening questions.

Employees recording a temperature of 100.0 degrees or more will be sent home with pay.

The company says it expects it to take a few weeks for all locations to have infrared thermometers.

It's possible that when stores open back up that some retailers will do a temperature check of guests. That was the case earlier this week in Wuhan, China as one its malls opened back up for store traffic for the first time.