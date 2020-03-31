Stein Mart provides COVID-19 business update

Stein Mart (SMRT -2.2% ) is extending the temporary closure of all stores beyond the previously announced March 31 date and are unable to predict when the stores will reopen.

Also announced, implementing significant actions to mitigate the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on its cash flow.

In addition, the Company is temporarily reducing the salaries of executive management by 20% and associates not furloughed by a lower rate, and the Board of Directors has suspended its compensation.

“The decision to furlough our associates was extremely difficult but required to manage through this unprecedented business interruption.” said Hunt Hawkins, CEO.

The Company remains open to serve customers through its online store at SteinMart.com.