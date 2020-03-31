Fuel emissions battle shifts to a new gear

The Trump administration set weaker auto emissions standards in a highly-anticipated move.

"By making newer, safer, and cleaner vehicles more accessible for American families, more lives will be saved and more jobs will be created," states U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine

The Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Rule will toughen carbon dioxide emissions standards by 1.5% a year through model year 2026 vs. the 5% reduction set under the Obama Administration. By 2026, new cars are required to average about 40 miles per gallon, instead of the prior requirement that was close to 50 miles per gallon.

The issue isn't considered a real gamechanger with California still fighting in court to have its own standards. Ford (NYSE:F), Honda (NYSE:HMC), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) have already agreed to the tighter standards set by Obama and seem to be planning accordingly.