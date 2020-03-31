ADM, Bunge added to Baird's Fresh Pick List on valuation

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM -1.9% ) and Bunge (BG +1.9% ) are positioned to weather macro uncertainty from the coronavirus, according Baird, which adds the names to its Fresh Picks List.

"Crush margins have been strong despite macro volatility, which should be favorable" for the two companies, according to Baird's Ben Kallo, who also notes China as restarted agriculture purchases and Brazilian real weakness should support farmer selling.

"Both names have healthy balance sheets and durable cash flows, which should support solid dividends," Kallo says, recommending using YTD weakness as a buying opportunity for the sector.

ADM's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Neutral.

Bunge's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.