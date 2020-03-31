Sorrento to test COVID-19 candidates in infection cell model with live virus

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE -1.4% ) inks an agreement with the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) at Galveston for the preclinical testing of its COVID-19 therapeutic candidates using an infection cell model for SARS-CoV-2. The testing will be conducted in a Biosafety Level 4 (maximum containment) laboratory at UTMB, one of only two on a university campus in the U.S., since it will be working with a COVID-19 viral isolate.

The company says it has a range of preclinical candidates across its platforms, including natural killer (NK) cell therapies, neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) and soluble recombinant fusion protein traps (COVIDTRAP) to potentially inhibit the binding of SARS-CoV-2’s spike protein with host ACE2 receptors on the surface of cells, thereby potentially preventing the first step in the infection process.