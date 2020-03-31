LyondellBasell to slow work on Gulf Coast PO-TBA project

LyondellBasell (LYB -0.4% ) says it is slowing construction of its propylene oxide and tertiary butyl alcohol plant at the company's Houston-area complex due to ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus.

The company says it will work with contractors and suppliers over the next several weeks to develop a revised project timeline.

The project, which the company says is more than 30% complete, will be able to produce 1B lbs. of propylene oxide and 2.2B lbs. of tertiary butyl alcohol annually.

LyondellBasell says the decision to slow construction of the PO-TBA project does not affect ongoing operations at its Channelview or Bayport, Tex., sites, which are designated as critical infrastructure.