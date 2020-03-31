Canadian energy stocks climbing after Keystone XL go-ahead

Suncor (SU +18%) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ +21.8%) enjoy huge gains following news that Alberta's government would invest $1.1B as equity in the Keystone XL pipeline.
Suncor is on pace for largest percentage increase since July 1997 as well as its best two-day stretch on record, and Canadian Natural could be headed for its largest percentage increase on record.
Other big gainers among Canadian energy names include CVE +18.4%, IMO +6.2%, OVV +10.6%, CPG +8.2%, ENB +3.3%, BTE +12.3%, ERF +12.5%, OTCPK:HUSKF +11.2%, OTCPK:SPGYF +22.7%.
Progress on TC Energy's (TRP +7.2%) project provides a glimmer of hope for the beleaguered Canadian oil industry, which has been battered by a lack of pipeline capacity.
