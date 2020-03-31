Canadian energy stocks climbing after Keystone XL go-ahead

Suncor (SU +18% ) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ +21.8% ) enjoy huge gains following news that Alberta's government would invest $1.1B as equity in the Keystone XL pipeline.

Suncor is on pace for largest percentage increase since July 1997 as well as its best two-day stretch on record, and Canadian Natural could be headed for its largest percentage increase on record.

Other big gainers among Canadian energy names include CVE +18.4% , IMO +6.2% , OVV +10.6% , CPG +8.2% , ENB +3.3% , BTE +12.3% , ERF +12.5% , OTCPK:HUSKF +11.2% , OTCPK:SPGYF +22.7% .