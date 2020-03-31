Children's Place pulls multiple levers to save cash

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) says it will keep all U.S. and Canadian stores closed until further notice due to the pandemic.

Other actions being taken by the retailer include executing a substantial reduction and/or deferral of expenses and capital expenditures, collaborating, with vendor partners to extend payment terms, finalizing the execution of the accordion feature on its revolving credit facility to provide an additional $50M of liquidity, evaluating its options on approximately 600 store lease events occurring over the next twelve months and suspending share repurchases and dividends.

Source: Press Release