Xerox ending hostile bid for HP - WSJ

Update: Xerox confirms the news.

Original post: Xerox (NYSE:XRX) will end its more than $30B tender offer for HP (NYSE:HPQ) after the coronavirus pandemic complicated the financials of the deal, according to WSJ sources.

The company will also end its proxy fight to replace HP's board.

Share pullbacks have roughly halved Xerox's market cap to around $4B, which reduced its cash and stock offer price from $35B to about $31B.

Xerox had planned to borrow up to $24B for the deal.