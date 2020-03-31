Four Corners Property to issue $125M of notes under placement

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) will use the proceeds to reduce amounts outstanding under its unsecured credit facility and for general corporate purposes.

The notes consist of $75.0M of 10-year notes priced at fixed interest rate of 3.20% and $50.0M of nine-year notes priced at fixed interest rate of 3.15%.

In connection with the offering, Four Corners terminated interest rate swaps entered into previously to hedge the interest rate of this offering at a loss which will be amortized over the life of the notes and add ~0.67% to the all-in annual interest rate expense.

With the issuance, the company’s weighted-average debt maturity is ~5.4 years, excluding its unsecured revolving credit facility.

Four Corners also drew down $60M from its credit facility to retain as a cash reserve.